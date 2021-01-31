CAMC adjusts visitor policy for the first week of February

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Area Medical Center has adjusted their visitor policy to allow one adult per patient for the first week of February.

CAMC Health System announced on Twitter Sunday, Jan. 30, for visiting hours to be adjusted at all CAMC inpatient facilities, including CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Teays Valley Hospital and CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital.

CAMC will allow one adult visitor per inpatient per day between noon – 6 p.m. for the week of Feb. 1 through Feb. 7 at all CAMC hospitals. In addition, one person may accompany a patient to outpatient, ambulatory and procedural visits. Learn more: https://t.co/3nJbRAgv51 pic.twitter.com/McUSgSjKP8 — CAMC Health System (@CAMCHealth) January 31, 2021

However due to COVID-19, restrictions are still in place at all hospitals for visitors such as:

No visitors are allowed for COVID positive or COVID suspected patients.

Visitors will be screened before being permitted to enter the hospital.

Visitors must wear a mask or face/nose covering before entering the hospital and for the entire duration of their visit until they exit.

Visitors must provide their own mask.

Visitors must not congregate in waiting room areas and have to maintain social distancing.

Visitors should stay in the patient’s room for the visit duration and not roam around the hospital.

Visitors should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or apply hand sanitizer upon entry and departure from patient rooms and the facility.

CAMC officials say visitor restrictions also remain in place in emergency rooms.

Officials also say one person may accompany a patient to their outpatient, ambulatory and procedural visit.