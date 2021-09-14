CDC changes guidance on getting COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine at the same time

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is updated guidance from the CDC regarding getting your COVID-19 vaccination and your flu shot.

In the beginning, the CDC asked people to wait at least two weeks between their COVID-19 shot and their flu shot. But now, health experts say it’s okay to get them both at the same time.

“If you felt fatigue, fever, chilled some of the common side effects you get with any vaccine, we wanted to know where it was coming from,” said Dr. Sherri Young with the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. “We have enough data to know what to expect with both the COVID vaccines and the flu vaccines. But it is safe to take both of those together.”

The CDC does say the vaccines should be given in different arms or different parts of the arm if possible. People should expect to have the typical side effects. People getting the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday at West Virginia Health Right had varied reactions to the idea of getting both vaccines at the same time.

“I haven’t had anybody say anything to me about it or anything. But I am going to get my flu shot. I do need my flu shot,” said Edith Faulkner, Dunbar, WV.

Christina Raines was there getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. She said she doesn’t plan to get the flu shot.

“My daddy is right there on me trying to get me to get all my shots,” Raines said. “But, no, I normally don’t get the flu shot. I don’t get sick a lot.”

The CDC recommends everyone be vaccinated against the flu by the end of October as hospitals are dealing with a surge in COVID patients.

“I hope they take their advice. We are headed into flu season. I think it is a great idea to be able to offer that service all at once,” said Isaiah Merritt, a registered nurse at West Virginia Health Right.

Young said it is something that people need to take seriously.

“We look at the health care system and the availability in emergency rooms, ambulances, our healthcare overall and a bad flu season could absolutely be devastating,” Young said. She added that the Kanawha Charleston Health Department will have regular and high-dose flu shots available within the next few weeks. Several pharmacies also have them available.

