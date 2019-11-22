CDC: Earliest start to flu season in 10 years

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – Flu season has come early this year.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said Friday that flu season has seen its earliest start in 10 years.

A strain of the flu that’s particularly tough on kids is showing up early, too – for the first time in 27 years.

There’s significant flu activity in all but 12 states and it’s hitting the southeast and southwest the hardest.

Experts say the early flu season is even more reason to get the flu shot if you haven’t already.

