HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental health of children across the country has been declared a national emergency.

Although officials say they’re happy to have children back in school, they knew mental health would be an issue that would “have to be addressed.” Now, some counties in West Virginia are investing funds to ensure health officials are on school grounds.

What options are available for students?

“We put a counselor in every school. We’ve hired up to 12 social workers. We also have some behavioral therapists and other therapists on staff, and we use Prestera mental health services to service kids in our school as well,” explained Keith Thomas, the Coordinator of Student Support for the Cabell County School District.

In addition to this, schools in the Mountain State now have “Project Aware,” an initiative from the West Virginia State Department to combat issues with mental health as well as other programs like “Communities in Schools.”

Where is this issue stemming from?

“It’s hard to pinpoint really where it’s coming from, but we are noticing a lot of kids are struggling with anxiety because they were confined to their homes. What was publicized on the news has had a large effect on our students because most of it was negative and how COVID is impacting people,” says Thomas.

He says in Cabell County specifically, teachers and staff will also spend the summer taking on additional training to learn how to handle any “mental health issues and help student achievement.”

As the school year is nearing an end, he says it’s important that parents and guardians remember to keep their kids social.