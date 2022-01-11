Cloth face coverings no longer permitted at King’s Daughters Medical Center

Linsey Jones, a medical assistant working at a drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic, wears an N95 mask, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. People using the facility, which is being run by the Pierce County Dept. of Emergency Management, faced waits of several hours Tuesday for testing. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — King’s Daughters Medical Center announced today that at 8 a.m. on Jan. 12, cloth face coverings will no longer be permitted in its facilities.

They said they are doing this due to the surge in COVID-19 cases associated with the omicron variant.

The Facebook post says that all individuals on the premises must wear a Level II or III surgical or isolation mask or an N95/KN95 mask and they must be worn “properly” meaning the covering must be over the nose, mouth and chin.

King’s Daughters says anyone who does not have a face covering that adheres to the new guidelines will be available to them.