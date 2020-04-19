4-month-old Texan tests positive for COVID-19

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (Big 2/Fox 24) – Officials with the Ector County Health Department have announced another positive case.
ECHD reports a 4-month-old has tested positive for the virus and is currently isolated at home. The health department is following up on that case.
This brings the overall case count to 56 in Ector County. Officials also confirmed that this is the youngest patient to test positive for the virus in Ector County.
