750th COVID-19 patient discharged from NY hospital

LONG ISLAND, NY (CNN) – A hospital in Long Island discharged its 750th COVID-19 patient Tuesday.

That’s an impressive milestone when you consider NYU Winthrop only has 511 beds.

The suburban medical center was designated as one of Gov. Cuomo’s eight COVID-19 hotspots in the state. It’s first coronavirus case was just 6 weeks ago.

Since that time, the staff has now had 750 patients recover successfully from the virus.

Debra Priester, a teacher from Brooklyn, expressed her gratitude to her healthcare providers.

“The staff is phenomenal,” Priester says. “Thank you very much, staff. Thank you for being professional staff, caring and loving. They go the extra mile. Not only can you say I am a professional, but you could also say compassionate, and I understand what you are feeling at this time.”

NYU Winthrop hopes its success will inspire other mid-size hospitals fighting COVID throughout the United States.

