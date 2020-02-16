American couple disembarking from quarantined cruise ship

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN (CBS) – An American couple filmed their final moments disembarking from quarantined cruise ship in Japan on Sunday. They will later fly to the United States.

The couple from Syracuse, New York, are cutting short a 14-day quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, to be flown back to the United States.

“Well it’s pretty weird out here” said Cheryl Molsky, as she and her husband Paul are finally allowed to leave the cabin they have been cooped in for 12 days.

But they will have to spend another two-week quarantine period at a U.S. military facility to make sure they don’t have the new virus that’s been sweeping across Asia.

About 380 Americans are on the cruise ship.

The Japanese defence ministry said around 300 of them were preparing Sunday night to leave on buses to take them to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

The U.S. State Department has arranged for charter flights to fly the Americans back to the United States.

Canada, Hong Kong and Italy said they were planning similar flights of passengers.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said Washington was evacuating the Americans because the passengers and crew members on board the Diamond Princess were at a high risk of exposure to the virus.

Japan on Sunday announced another 70 virus infections on the Diamond Princess, raising the ship’s total number of cases to 355.

The Americans will be flown to Travis Air Force Base in California, with some continuing to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

After arriving in the U.S., all of the passengers will need to go through another 14 days of quarantine – meaning they will have been under quarantine for a total of nearly four weeks