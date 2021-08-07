Are people still getting vaccinated?



CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the United States is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 cases per day due to the Delta variant.

“In fact it’s over 90% of the cases that we’re seeing nationwide. The testing that we’re getting here takes a little bit of time, so the numbers of the Delta variant that we suspect in the community is much higher than what we’re seeing on paper,” said Doctor Sherri Young, Health Director of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

For weeks West Virginia health experts have been urging the unvaccinated to get vaccinated. Today, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department offered free testing and vaccinations.

“This is something that can be passed from people who are immunized to people who are not immunized, but what we’re seeing too is that people are not being hospitalized at the same rate if they are vaccinated,” said Dr. Young.

“Between us and the community I feel like there needs to be a little bit more trust. We are doing this to help people, and a lot of people should come out and get vaccinated,” said Brittany Brown, Clinical Medical Assistant of Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

Dr. Young says vaccination rates slowed down when the nations vaccination rate reached the 70% mark. Now as new infections increase, that’s changing

“We are starting to see some increase in vaccinations too, so I think the public is listening. The big message here is if you have been waiting to get the vaccine, this is the time to get it,” said Dr. Young.

“It will save your life and it will keep you from getting sick, so get out there and get vaccinated A.S.A.P.,” said Tiffany McGinnis, COVID Vaccine Recipient.

Health workers continue volunteering at clinics to slow down the virus, despite the risks of the Delta variant.

“I love it. I love being out here with the team and Dr. Young. Giving up Saturdays really isn’t a big deal to me. I would rather help people than sit on my couch watching T.V. any day,” said Brown.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will continue free COVID testing and vaccinations the next two Saturdays of the month.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!