Are you suffering from COVID-Somnia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More and more cases of the delta variant are spreading, some are choosing not to get vaccinated, and places are beginning to replace the mask mandate… leaving people anxious and losing lots of shut-eye.

“It makes me very anxious and a little nervous,” said Nina Casto, Charleston Resident.

Since the pandemic started last year we have seen a significant increase in the number of insomnia. It’s a new disease, we had no treatment for it. It has been devastating to the economy and the population. Doctor Loay Alasadi, Sleep Specialist

Sleep specialists are calling it COVID-Somnia. Since COVID has caused stress for so many people, many are not sleeping well. This creates a negative cycle, resulting in sleep deprivation causing even more stress.

“These lockdowns have sort of made me regress. Years and years backwards. I’ve been set back for almost half a decade. Every single night it is very difficult to get to sleep,” said Michael Fischer, a Sissonville resident.

According to sleep doctors, the average time it takes to fall asleep is 30 minutes, but those suffering from COVID-somnia can take hours to fall asleep. Altough, there are ways to avoid this problem.

“Just follow the rules, get your vaccine, and if you’re still worried about it, try and have what we call a worry time. Five to six p.m., three to four p.m. Try to avoid worrying close to bedtime,” said Dr. Alasadi.

Dr. Alasadi also recommends to practice sleep hygiene techniques such as exercising earlier in the day, stop drinking caffeine or alcohol after midday, and to stop smoking to avoid this COVID-Somnia.

