At-home COVID-19 tests available right before the holidays

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—With the help of Valley Health Systems in Huntington, West Virginia, home COVID-19 testing kits have been delivered to primary care centers all over the Tri-State.

Once you pick up a test, it only takes about five minutes to show your results. We spoke with residents about these new tests and many had mixed feelings.

Some, like Cabell County residents Derek Brooks and Cindy Hutchinson, say they think it’s a “good idea.” Others are questioning the accuracy of these new, quick tests.

I don’t think it’s a bad idea, but how do you know there as reputable as they seem to be because people might not even be doing them in the correct way and I don’t think that they could be as accurate as doctors say that they are. Samantha Melvin, Wood County resident

In response to this Valley Health Systems Chief Quality Officer Brett Wellman responded by saying “two tests are better than one.”

It’s recommended that they test approximately 24 hours later and utilize the second test that’s in the kit in order to make sure that they’re negative prior to either engaging in activities where they need to be tested or around high-risk individuals. Brett Wellman, Valley Health Systems Chief Quality Officer

Health officials are encouraging anyone who may have symptoms to utilize this tool before gathering with loved ones this holiday season.

If you’re looking to get your test before the holidays, Valley Health will be hosting an in-person event tomorrow at the trinity episcopal church in Huntington from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. There, they will be handing out home testing kits and also offering vaccines for COVID-19 and the Flu.

