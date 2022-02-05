Athletes deal with testing positive for COVID-19 at Olympics

Beijing (KXAN) — Staying safe and healthy is top of mind for athletes during every Winter Olympic Games but it’s harder to do this time around than ever before as the world continues to battle COVID-19.

Several athletes have already tested positive for the virus in China and are not sure they’ll be able to compete.

“The environment that we are facing globally, as it relates to the pandemic, and the rises in cases, treatments and the status of vaccinations across the world, had provided a level of complexity for public health officials in every country that none of us could have anticipated,” Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the International Olympics Committee (IOC), said.

The IOC said they have a plan in place should additional Olympians test positive, which is likely as the world sees a surge in cases.

“We brought extra exercise equipment to be able to put into their hotel rooms. We have our strength and conditioning staff set up to do virtual training sessions with the athletes,” said Dr. Johnathan Finnoff, the chief medical officer for the Games.

Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor said on Twitter that a bike was brought to her room as she isolates after testing positive, trying to stay in shape with the hopes of competing.

More athletes arrived in Beijing on Friday, with around 20 of them testing positive for COVID-19.