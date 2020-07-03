Beckley VAMC confirms staff member with COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — COVID-19 cases in West Virginia continue to rise. There was an increase of 24 cases on Friday, July 3, 2020 according to the West Virignia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

Hospitals remain a top concern for Gov. Jim Justice. The same is true for the state’s veteran population. On Friday it was confirmed that a staff member at the Beckley VA Medical Center tested positive for the virus.

Further details on the case were not immediately available. There is no word on where the staff member worked or when the case was identified.

The Beckley VA had previously limited visitors to their facilities in Raleigh, Greenbrier and Mercer Counties due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, people are advised to follow the guidelines from the DHHR and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes, but is not limited to wearing masks in public, observing proper social distancing and regularly washing your hands.