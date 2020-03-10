Beshear confirmed two more COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Tuesday health officials have confirmed two more cases of COVOID-19, bringing The Bluegrass State’s total to eight.

Beshear said, while the state will have to take some steps that may disrupt daily lives to contain COVID-19, everyone should remain calm.

“(The) most important thing that we should take away every single day is that while we are working to become prepared is that everyone should remain calm,” he said. “We are ready for this.”

Of the 20 cases tested today, two were positive. One is a 50-year-old female and the other, a 60-year-old male. Both are from Harrison County.

He said there all links between all of the Harrison County individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

Beshear continues to provide updated information for all Kentuckians with social media, Including when one should seek medical care.

Unsure about when to seek medical care during #COVID19? Follow these tips to ‘self-triage’ and help reduce crowds, minimize the spread of infection and maintain resources. #TeamKentucky @CHFSKy @KYHealthAlerts pic.twitter.com/X7LAgueQYT — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 9, 2020

