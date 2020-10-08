Beshear: State increases efforts to make sure businesses follow guidelines

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear again urged Kentuckians to follow safety protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks.

He gave an example of what could happen from a situation in Maine where seven people have died after contact with people who attended a wedding where COVID-19 safety protocols were allegedly ignored. The seven people who died after contracted COVID-19 through the wedding had not been at the event.

Beshear says the state is increasing efforts to cite businesses ignoring guidelines. He said the state has already issued citations, fines or closure orders to roughly 88 establishments since the guidelines were put in place.

The governor confirmed 884 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths Thursday, Oct. 8, bringing the state to a total of 77,455 cases and 1,234 deaths since the pandemic began.

“The escalation that we and our country are dealing with right now can be defeated and can be defeated without making new steps that are difficult on small businesses or impact schools or other parts of our lives, but we have to do the right thing,” Beshear said.

The state has conducted 1,592,037 COVID-19 tests with a current positivity rate of 4.10%. The governor says at least 13,113 Kentuckians have recovered.

