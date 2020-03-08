Beshear: Three new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced via social media this evening the state has confirmed three new cases of COVID19, raising the state’s total cases to four.
Tests were run from Harrison, Fayette and Jefferson Counties. All individuals are currently in isolation.
“We are ready for this,” he said. “We have been preparing with every minute we’ve had.”
He says he believes it to be important the Kentucky government provide the most up-to-date information to Kentucky residents.
“I believe that’s important so everyone stays calm as we get through our dealings with the Coronavirus and we will get through this,” he said. “We’ll do it together. We’ll do it by caring about each other.”
He will hold a press conference at 8:45 a.m., tomorrow morning to provide an update.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
