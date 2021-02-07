Coronavirus Updates
Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for vaccines

by: The Associated Press

Raymond James Stadium rises in the distance ahead of Super Bowl 55 Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The venue is hosting Sunday’s Super Bowl football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(AP) — President Joe Biden says his administration intends to take up the NFL on its offer to use all of the league’s stadiums as COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Biden mentioned the offer that came from Commissioner Roger Goodell in a letter this past week during an interview on CBS’ Super Bowl pregame show.

Seven NFL stadiums are already being used as vaccination sites. Goodell’s offer extends to the rest of them.

Biden says “absolutely we will” when asked if the federal government intended to use all the stadiums to try to ramp up distribution of vaccines. Biden says, “I’m going to tell my team they’re available and I believe we’ll use them.”

