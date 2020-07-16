Coronavirus Updates

Cabell County reports first death from virus, 100th death in Mountain State

by: Joey Stipek, Rod Jackson

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)  The number of people in West Virginia who have died from COVID-19 has hit 100.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has confirmed the death of an 84-year old male from Cabell County. This is Cabell County’s first death and 100 death from the virus in the Mountain State.

State health officials reported earlier this morning that an 84-year-old man from Jackson County has died.

There have been more than 4500 positive cases of the virus in the Mountain State.

