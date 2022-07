Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — CAMC has reinstated a universal face mask policy for all facilities.

According to a Facebook post from CAMC Health System on Tuesday, this is effective immediately.

They say masks must be worn in all facilities, including hospital lobbies, waiting rooms, cafeterias, elevators, stairwells, common halls and corridors.

Their post says this is based on CDC guidance.