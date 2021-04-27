Can I go outside without my mask now? Here are the CDC’s updated guidelines

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Starting Tuesday, the CDC now has new mask guidelines as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Beginning today, gathering with a group of friends in a park, going for a picnic, as long as you are vaccinated and outdoors, you can do it without a mask,” President Joe Biden said.

This announcement is just one step closer for people to get back to normal living. Health officials say fully vaccinated Americans don’t need to wear masks outdoors anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers, and unvaccinated people can drop masks too in some cases. Not everyone agrees with the new rules.

“I just think until everyone says it’s completely gone and we’re safe, I’m going to continue to wear it and I wish other people would,” Pam Rockwell said when she stopped to give her opinion.

Dining unmasked at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households is also now acceptable.

“Our scientists are convinced by the data that the odds of getting or giving the virus to others is very, very low if you’ve both been fully vaccinated,” President Biden said.

The CDC still recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a mask at some outdoor spaces where COVID-19 risks are unclear like sporting events, concerts, parades and other crowded places.

“They tried to relax it other places it hasn’t worked too well. Look at all the states that tried to do away with the mask requirement,” Lyle Bennett, who gave his opinion said.

As of Monday, more than 140 million Americans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CDC, and roughly 95.8 million Americans are fully vaccinated.

“I feel like if people just exhibited common sense and were respectful of other people, I think that would go a long way and we don’t need mandates I don’t think,” Robert Bonar, who gave his opinion said.

The CDC says they hope the new mask guidelines will encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.

Follow Moriah Davis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news