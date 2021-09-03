Coronavirus Updates
CDC recommends getting both the flu shot and the COVID-19 shot

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Flu season is here, and health care leaders want you to get your shot. Flu numbers were lower last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Medical professionals think mask-wearing, social distancing, and better handwashing helped keep flu cases down.

“It is important to get your flu shot. It’s the best way to prevent the flu. So, if you and your loved ones want to get vaccinated and get protection from the flu, that would be your best option,” Amy Yeund, a WVU Pharmacy Student, said.

Health care leaders said you can kill two birds with one stone by getting both the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time.

