CDC releases new COVID-19 guidance for reopening schools

(WOWK)—The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new guidance regarding the reopening of U.S. schools.

In a 33-page document, the CDC laid out its operational strategy, including ways to mitigate transmission of COVID-19 in classrooms as well as strategies for contact tracing and quarantining to prevent community spread.

The five key in-school mitigation strategies are as follows:

Universal and correct use of masks Physical distancing Handwashing and respiratory etiquette Cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities Contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine, in collaboration with the health department.

The document goes on to stress that masking and physical distancing should be the top priorities for in-person schooling.

For more information about this guidance, visit the CDC’s webpage about schools and childcare programs.