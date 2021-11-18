Children share their experience of getting a COVID-19 vaccination during Cabell Schools vaccine clinic

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Children rolled up their sleeves Wednesday and braved a shot in the arm to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

It was part of a series of vaccination clinics offered by the Cabell Huntington Health Department and Cabell County Schools.

Cabell County Schools is in the middle of holding the vaccination clinics at each of their campuses. While all are welcome to go, they’re designed to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in the 5 to 11 age group.

Unlike at adult vaccination clinics, on Wednesday inside the Huntington Middle School library, there were tears and there were lots of stuffed animals as more than 22 children ages 5 to 11 got vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I didn’t even feel it,” said 5-year-old Billie who was there with her brother Dylan.

“I felt a little pressure,” said Dylan stoically.

Artemis, a twin, began crying when she received her vaccination even though she was holding a stuffed animal for support.

Her twin brother Otto didn’t cry; he promptly took off his band-aid and proudly showed the spot where he was vaccinated to 13 News.

Otto said it felt like he was “pushing down on a bruise hard.”

The CDC is now recommending everyone ages five and older get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Currently, the only vaccine authorized for the 5-11 age group is Pfizer.

The CDC says although COVID-19 cases in children tend to be milder, they can in some cases still lead to hospitalization, and vaccinating children can help protect other family members as well as keep them in school.

Cabell Huntington Health Department’s vaccine outreach coordinator Catherine Likins says the most common question they are getting from parents is what kind of side effects children can experience after getting the shot?

Likins says the side effects are similar to what adults can experience, and she has a few tips for parents.

“Definitely talk it over with the kids before you come and let them know why you think this is important and why you think they should do it, it also helps if you can get a vaccination before the child whether it be a booster or a flu shot which we’re doing at all the clinics as well,” she said.

Bringing a stuffed animal can also help, especially for those who are scared of needles.

The next vaccination clinic is Thursday, at Huntington East Middle School from 3 to 7 p.m.

