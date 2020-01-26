China’s XI calls Coronavirus ‘grave situation’

BEIJING, CHINA (CNN) – China’s president, Xi Jinping is ordering local leaders to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, calling it a grave situation that China is facing right now.

The health officials seem to be responding Sunday, by announcing some extraordinary containment efforts. Those efforts include sending 1,600 medical personnel into Hubei province, towards the epicenter of this virus. They also have 1,300 military and civilian medical personnel already on the ground.

Now, President Xi is asking medical staff to be protected and supplies get to those who need it. Healthcare workers say it feels as though they’re going into battle without any armor. They’re lacking hazmat suits, lacking goggles, lacking protective face masks.

Health officials on Sunday announced that they plan to step up production immediately of some of those hazmat suits. They say they need an estimated 100,000 hazmat suits each day. Currently, production is only at 13,000 so they’re bringing in workers in the midst of this spring festival holiday to start up production once again.

In the meantime, tens of millions of people find themselves in what seems to be a widening lockdown zone. Folks there are describing a very difficult situation of uncertainty and unease.

“I woke up feeling quite desperate, sad, angry,” says Dr. Diana Adama. “Most of this is because of lack of information and lack of knowing what’s going on. My mother’s worrying about me. I love her. She’s 88 years old. My sister let her know that all things I’m doing here and I don’t want her to worry anymore and I’d like to see her.”

U.S. officials estimate there are about a thousand U.S. citizens within the city of Wuhan and according to the U.S. embassy of China’s website, they plan to charter a plane on Tuesday that would take citizens out of Wuhan to San Francisco.

Citizens have to apply for spots on that aircraft because seats are limited. It’s not only the U.S. that’s trying to get its citizens out of that zone; in fact, the UK, France, Japan, Korea, Jordan, are all making similar attempts to ease the burden of those who are within that lockdown zone.