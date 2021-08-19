City building mask mandate to take effect in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Cabell County, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams signed an executive order implementing a mask mandate for City Hall and other city buildings.

Both city employees, as well as members of the public, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks inside these buildings effective Friday, August 20.

Members of the public can still attend City Council meetings, but the use of masks will be required in City Council chambers for all people. Social distancing will also be observed.

Public meeting health protocols that were relaxed in June will be reinstated at Monday, August 23rd’s meeting.

A TV monitor will be set up in the hallway of City Hall to stream meetings for overflow attendees.