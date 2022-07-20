CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — U.S. Representative Carol Miller has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Communications Director Tatum Wallace, Miller started to feel sick on the weekend of July 16.

Wallace says Miller is vaccinated and is currently isolated.

They say Miller expects to be at work next week.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 2,957 active COVID-19 cases in West Virginia as of July 20, 2022. They have been nine COVID-19-related deaths since the last update on July 19.

Congresswoman Miller defeated four other candidates for the GOP nomination in the 1st District back in May. She will face off against Democrat Lacy Watson, who won unopposed, in the fall.