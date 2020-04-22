Coronavirus in Kentucky

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
West Virginia
Inside West Virginia Politics
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Rolling Stones release a song that ‘resonates’ these days
Top Stories
Virus drives Peru’s zoos to breaking point as feed runs out
WV Gov. Justice scheduled to give 1 p.m. update on COVID-19
Video
CDC tells South Dakota pork plant how to operate more safely
Yost, other AGs recommend help for homeowners affected by COVID-19 pandemic
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Deadly tornadoes strike the Plains Wednesday, non-severe thunder possible here Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Freeze warnings, frost advisories posted for Tuesday night – here we go again
Top Stories
Lyrid meteor showers peak Tuesday night / Wednesday morning – info and forecast
Don’t sleep on the weather this week: rapid changes nearly every day
Video
Rain returns Sunday night and Monday, with more severe storms in the Deep South this weekend
High water possible in Scioto County Friday night as well as other parts of southern Ohio and West Virginia
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Former Marshall Kicker Justin Rohrwasser hoping to play in NFL
Video
Top Stories
MLB, minors term talks constructive, stop sniping for now
WVSSAC announces “Shine for WV Seniors 2020” night
Burrow to join exclusive NFL company if LSU QB is top pick
Incentive deal to move Carolina Panthers to S.C. approved
Community
Good News with 13
Class of 2020 Senior Spotlight
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Restaurants offering carryout and delivery
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
WV Gov. Justice to give COVID-19 update at approximately 1 p.m.
Coronavirus in Kentucky
On Social Security? Here’s your stimulus check info
Video
Be COVID scam aware warns COVID-19 fraud task force
Beshear: Phase 1 of healthcare re-opening will begin Monday, new testing sites open
Boyd County, KY confirms third COVID-19 related death
Kentucky reports 177 new cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19
More Coronavirus in Kentucky Headlines
Kentucky Gov Beshear gives COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.
Beshear confirms six new COVID-19 related deaths; total now at 154
Beshear confirms 273 new COVID-19 cases, bringing Kentucky’s total to 2,960
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps