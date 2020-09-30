Coronavirus Updates

10th COVID-19 death confirmed in Boyd County

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the county to 10 deaths.

Boyd County Emergency Management officials have confirmed the death of a 63-year-old female.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, Boyd County reports five new positive cases of COVID-19, making 495 cases in total reported since the start of the pandemic.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS