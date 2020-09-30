10th COVID-19 death confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Boyd County health officials say another person has died due to COVID-19, bringing the county to 10 deaths.

Boyd County Emergency Management officials have confirmed the death of a 63-year-old female.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, Boyd County reports five new positive cases of COVID-19, making 495 cases in total reported since the start of the pandemic.

