13 COVID-19 deaths, 6-month-old among new positive cases in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – There are 13 additional deaths from COVID-19 and 721 new positive cases in the Bluegrass State; 81 of which are from children 18 and younger, and the youngest being a 6-month-old baby in Warren County, Kentucky.
As of 4 p.m. Sept. 12, Gov. Andy Beshear says the new total of COVID-19 in the state is 56,415. The latest recovery number of recoveries is 10,874.
The governor has also confirmed the death of 13 Kentuckians:
- An 89-year-old man from Barren County
- An 83-year-old woman from Bell County
- An 80-year-old woman from Jefferson
- An 83-year-old woman from Jefferson County
- An 81-year-old man from Jefferson county
- An 78-year-old woman from Logan County
- An 59-year-old woman from Muhlenberg County
- An 76-year-old woman from Simpson County
- An 62-year old woman from Warren County
- An 81-year-old woman from Warren County
- An 93-year-old woman from Warren County
- An 72-year-old man from Warren County.
According to the Kentucky COVID-19 official website, the newest death total is 1,057 in the state.
