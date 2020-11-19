Coronavirus Updates

177 new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County

Coronavirus in Kentucky

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – There are 177 new cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County Thursday, according to a release from the Boyd County Office of Emergency Management.

Of those, 133 are from FCI Ashland, a federal correctional institution in Ashland.

This brings the total for the month to 700 and the total overall for the county to 1,458.

Thankfully, no new deaths are reported, keeping the total death number at 26.

