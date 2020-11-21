21 COVID-19 deaths, 3,700+ cases in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky has reported its second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms the deaths of a 43-year-old, 72-year-old and 83-year-old men from Jefferson County; a 67-year-old and a 73-year old woman, both from Jefferson County; a 79-year-old man from Bullitt County; an 80-year-old man from Carter County; a 79-year-old woman from Monroe County; a 73-year-old, 75-year-old, and 90-year old woman, all from Pike County, and an 80-year-old man from Pike County; a 76-year-old and 91-year-old from Madison County; an 86-year-old and 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 58-year-old man from Barren County; a 75-year-old man from Lewis County; an 87-year-old and 92-year-old man from McCracken County; and a 94-year-old woman from McLean County.

The Bluegrass state has lost 1,783 lives since the pandemic started.

Today, Beshear reports 3,711 new COVID-19 cases. Yesterday was the highest reported in the state with 3,825 cases reported.

The state has 155,908 total cases with 128,943 confirmed and 26,965 probable cases. Of those, 1,514 people are hospitalized, with 370 in the intensive care unit and 202 on a ventilator.

Seven counties are in orange on today’s COVID-19 map, the rest are in red.

Kentucky’s positivity rate is 9,14%.

Jefferson and Fayette counties have the most positive cases and the largest number of newest cases. Warren is also among the top counties with the most cases. Oldham, Boyd and Hardin also have the greatest number of new cases.