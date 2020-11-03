27 new COVID-19 cases in county, event tied to new cases

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Twenty-seven people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Boyd County, raising the total for the month in the county to seventy-six after just three days.

In total, Boyd County has experienced 834 cases of COVID-19. There are no new deaths, which keeps the total in the county at 24.

Twelve people have recovered, bringing the total to 560.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center warns that if you attended the Tri State Revival of Hope held October 16th to 18th at the House of Grace and the Riverfront, you may be a contact to positive COVID-19 cases connected to the event.

You should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and testing is recommended for those having close contact with positive cases, or if symptoms develop,

