30 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Greenup County health officials report 30 new cases in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department confirms the cases of a 49-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, a 34-year-old woman, a 61-year-old woman, a 40-year-old woman, a 24-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, a 33-year-old man, 62-year-old woman, 56-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, a 55-year-old woman, a 49-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, a 74-year-old man, 60-year-old woman, 10-year-old boy, 69-year-old woman, 67-year-old man, 47-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, a 31-year-old woman, a 62-year-old man and a 63-year-old man.

Chris Crum, Director of the Greenup County Health Department, says these cases are not travel-related and are all in isolation.

Greenup County has 1,427 total positive cases, with 633 active cases and 776 recoveries.

There are no new reported deaths in the county, leaving the total number of people who have died from the virus at 14.