4-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A four-year-old child is among six newly reported positive cases in Greenup County.

Director of Greenup County Health Department Chris Crum says there is a total of 441 positive cases reported in Greenup County, including the six newest cases which include:

35-year-old female

60-year-old male

71-year-old female

29-year-old female

4-year-old male

72-year-old male

At this time all case are in isolation and none of the cases are travel related.

County health officials have reported six total deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials say while there are 150 active cases in the county, 285 Greenup county residents have recovered from COVID-19.

