616 new COVID-19 cases, four additional deaths in KY

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY, (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says state health officials are reporting 616 new COVID-19 cases and four COVID-19 related deaths reported Sunday, Oct. 4.

Beshear confirms the deaths of a 69-year-old man from Harlan County; a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Logan County; and an 80-year-old woman from Warren County. There are now 1,209 deaths reported from COVID-19 in Kentucky.

I normally don’t provide an update on Sunday, but with 616 new cases today of COVID-19, we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week. This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19. We have to do better.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

As of 3 p.m., Beshear says there are at least 72,617 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth. Of the 72,617 cases, 76 cases are from children ages 18 and younger, of which 16 were ages 5 and under with the youngest case reported was just 5 months old.

