95% of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says more than 83,000 additional Kentuckians have received the COVID-19 vaccine during the week of Jan. 11.
As of Monday, Jan. 18, Kentucky has administered a total of 213,567, nearly 95% of the COVID-19 of the vaccine the Bluegrass State has already received.
Beshear also reported 40 new COVID-19-related deaths, 1,998 new COVID-19 cases and a positivity rate of 11.64%. This is the third day in a row that the positivity rate has been under 12%, according to the governor.
Kentucky has reported a total of 328,668 COVID-19 cases, with 3,167 total deaths and 40,761 recoveries.
Robertson County is the only county to be green on the Kentucky COVID-19 map. Crittenden and Lyon Counties are in orange this week. The rest of the counties, including Pike, Floyd, Martian, Lawrence, Boyd and Greenup counties remain in the red.
