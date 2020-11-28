Coronavirus Updates

Annual Greenup Christmas Parade canceled

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The annual Greenup Christmas Parade has been canceled due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Greenup County.

The City of Greenup made the announcement last night on the City of Greenup KY Events Facebook page.

City officials say the decision was made with the health, welfare and safety of the public in mind.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, Greenup County is among the 115 counties in Kentucky to be in the red on the Kentucky COVID-19 Current Incidence Rate map on the state’s official COVID-19 website.

