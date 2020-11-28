Annual Greenup Christmas Parade canceled

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The annual Greenup Christmas Parade has been canceled due to rising COVID-19 numbers in Greenup County.

The City of Greenup made the announcement last night on the City of Greenup KY Events Facebook page.

City officials say the decision was made with the health, welfare and safety of the public in mind.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, Greenup County is among the 115 counties in Kentucky to be in the red on the Kentucky COVID-19 Current Incidence Rate map on the state’s official COVID-19 website.