Beshear again reports second-highest single-day COVID case total

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the second-highest single-day total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kentucky again on Saturday.

As of 4 p.m. July 25, Beshear confirmed at least 26,764 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 836 of which were newly reported Saturday. Twenty-two new cases were from children ages 5 and younger.

“Today’s numbers continue a concerning increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in our commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “We expect to take additional steps next week if the case numbers don’t stabilize.”

Beshear also reported five new deaths Saturday, raising the total to 696 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 79-year-old man from Casey County; an 80-year-old man from Christian County; two women, ages 68 and 93, from Fayette County; and a 66-year-old man from Ohio County.

As of Saturday, there have been at least 582,521 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 5.41%, the highest rate reported in the last few months and a sign the disease is spreading more actively in our communities.

At least 7,421 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

