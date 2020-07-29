Beshear confirms employment system data breach

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed an additional 619 cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 28,727. He said the state’s positive percentage rate went up today to 5.81%.

He also confirmed five new deaths related to the virus, bringing the state’s total to 724.

Secretary J. Michael Brown said a total of 811 inmates and 122 prison staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. To date, the prison system has seen eight deaths.

Beshear also confirmed a slight data breach of the state’s employment system. However, he said only employer and possible health information was obtained by the hackers. He says no financial data was compromised.

