Beshear gives COVID-19 in Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State Wednesday, Sept. 2.
You can watch the stream here at 4 p.m.
Yesterday, the governor reported new 807 COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 49,185 cases and 948 deaths.
The state has conducted 887,547 COVID-19 tests with a current positivity rate of 4.40% and 10,417 Kentuckians have recovered.
