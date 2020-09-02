Beshear gives COVID-19 in Kentucky update

FILE PHOTO: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19, July 20, 2020.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State Wednesday, Sept. 2.

You can watch the stream here at 4 p.m. here:

Yesterday, the governor reported new 807 COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 49,185 cases and 948 deaths.

The state has conducted 887,547 COVID-19 tests with a current positivity rate of 4.40% and 10,417 Kentuckians have recovered.

