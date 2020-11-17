Beshear gives COVID-19 response update

UPDATE: 4:27 p.m. – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed 33 people have died from COVID-19 in the commonwealth, one of the highest single-day recorded COVID-19 deaths in the state.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2,931 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 142,008.

Today’s daily positivity rate 9.10%.

24,760 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The governor will discuss steps to help reduce the spread of the virus in the commonwealth.

During his press briefing yesterday, Beshear said out of the 120 counties in the commonwealth, 103 are in the red zone.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, Beshear also has confirmed 139,097 total COVID-19 cases (+1,514), 1,664 total deaths (+3) in Kentucky with a positivity rate is 8.98%.