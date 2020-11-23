Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FILE – In tnis Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media in Frankfort, Ky. Kentucky’s governor said Sunday, Oct. 11, that he will quarantine after a member of his security detail who drove with his family the day before later tested positive for COVID-19. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said he and his family feel fine, show no coronavirus symptoms and have tested negative for the virus. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Update: 5:04 p.m. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says today is the highest number of new cases ever reported on a Monday.

“I’m tired of having to say that,” Beshear said. He said there were 2,135 new cases reported today, bringing the state’s case total to 160,232 cases, with 132,799 confirmed cases and 27,433 probable cases.

The governor also announced five new deaths today.

The positivity rate has gone down since yesterday to 8.97%.

At least 26,611 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23.

The briefing takes place after 5,905 combined total COVID-19 cases 25 COVID-19 deaths were reported over the weekend. Saturday’s numbers its second-highest number of daily COVID-19 cases with 3,711 cases.

The Bluegrass state has lost 1,787 lives since the pandemic started. 158,100 positive cases have been reported in the state.

Today, Kentucky students in K-12 public and private schools will also move to remote learning beginning Monday, Nov. 23. Middle schools and high schools will remain in remote learning through Jan. 4, 2021. Elementary schools who are not in the red zone may return to in-person classes Dec. 7 as long as the state’s Healthy at School guidelines are followed.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, only three counties are in orange on the official COVID-19 map. The other 117 counties are in red.