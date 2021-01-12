Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 2,085

New deaths today: 21

Currently hospitalized: 1,709

Currently in ICU: 381

Currently on ventilator: 207

During his press briefing yesterday, Beshear received a letter from Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director, cautioning against some bills that moved through the General Assembly that attempt to create new ways of addressing the coronavirus.

“I want to make it clear that CDC guidance should not be interpreted as regulation; rather, they are meant as recommendations. It should be used in consideration for specific state and/or local regulations, but this guidance is meant to be flexible and adaptable…It is not meant to be prescriptive or interpreted as standards that can be regulated.” Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director