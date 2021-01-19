Beshear gives COVID-19 update in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give a semi-daily COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

KY COVID-19 numbers as of Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

On Monday, Jan. 18, reported 40 new COVID-19-related deaths, 1,998 new COVID-19 cases, and a positivity rate of 11.64%. Kentucky has reported a total of 328,668 COVID-19 cases, with 3,167 total deaths and 40,761 recoveries.

Earlier today, the governor announced Kentucky hospitals will receive an additional $800 million to $1 billion annually to help advance the quality of care of Medicaid members and provide a stable base for hospitals that will extend beyond the financial challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services received approval on Jan. 14 from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on a new directed payment initiative that increases inpatient Medicaid payments for Kentucky hospitals.

Payments could begin in March pending legislative and federal approval.

In order to receive these funds, officials say hospitals will have to abide by higher quality standards that will be developed in collaboration with CHFS and the Kentucky Hospital Association.

If passed, the Department for Medicaid Services could also access an additional $50 million to $80 million in funding to support the Kentucky Medicaid program.