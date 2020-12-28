Beshear gives COVID-19 update after Christmas

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky has experienced large volumes of reported COVID-19 deaths and cases over the holidays -- including reporting the state's second-highest number of reported deaths.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, Gov. Beshear reported 53 deaths and 2,742 cases; On Friday, Dec. 25, 11 deaths and 1,803 cases; and Saturday, Dec. 26, four new deaths and 764 new cases.