Beshear gives COVID-19 update after Christmas

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a statewide update in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.
As of Sunday, Dec. 27, Kentucky lost a total of 2,555 deaths and recorded 257,063 since the start of the pandemic.
Kentucky lost 68 lives between Thursday, Dec. 24 to Saturday, Dec. 26.
Last week, Beshear and other government officials received the COVID-19 vaccine.
