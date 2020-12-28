Coronavirus Updates

Beshear gives COVID-19 update after Christmas

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a statewide update in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020
(Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

As of Sunday, Dec. 27, Kentucky lost a total of 2,555 deaths and recorded 257,063 since the start of the pandemic.

Kentucky lost 68 lives between Thursday, Dec. 24 to Saturday, Dec. 26.

Last week, Beshear and other government officials received the COVID-19 vaccine.

