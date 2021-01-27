Beshear gives COVID-19 update after new variant of virus found in KY

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State and vaccine distribution around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Kentucky has confirmed its first two cases of a new and more aggressive strain of the coronavirus first seen in the United Kingdom.

COVID-19 Stats in Kentucky as of Jan. 26, 2021 (Courtesy: Team KY)

The governor reported the following COVID-19 numbers Tuesday:

New cases today: 2,714

New deaths today: 35

Currently hospitalized: 1,566

Currently in ICU: 391

Currently on ventilator: 228