Beshear gives COVID-19 update after new variant of virus found in KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State and vaccine distribution around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Kentucky has confirmed its first two cases of a new and more aggressive strain of the coronavirus first seen in the United Kingdom.
The governor reported the following COVID-19 numbers Tuesday:
- New cases today: 2,714
- New deaths today: 35
- Currently hospitalized: 1,566
- Currently in ICU: 391
- Currently on ventilator: 228
