Beshear gives COVID-19 update after new variant of virus found in KY

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State and vaccine distribution around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Kentucky has confirmed its first two cases of a new and more aggressive strain of the coronavirus first seen in the United Kingdom.

COVID-19 Stats in Kentucky as of Jan. 26, 2021 (Courtesy: Team KY)

The governor reported the following COVID-19 numbers Tuesday:

  • New cases today: 2,714
  • New deaths today: 35
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,566
  • Currently in ICU: 391
  • Currently on ventilator: 228

