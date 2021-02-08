Beshear gives COVID-19 update after surpassing milestones

Coronavirus Updates

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear takes off his facial mask before providing an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state during a media conference at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.

According to his official Twitter page, Beshear says he will discuss how Kentucky has seen a decline in cases in the last four weeks.

As of Sunday, Feb. 7, Kentucky has reported 31 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,532 additional cases.

Kentucky has passed a milestone over the weekend after reporting 4,051 total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began and 377,790 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,235 people are hospitalized, 290 patients are in the ICU and 140 are on ventilators. Kentucky’s positivity rate is 7.97%.

KY COVID-19 Vaccine dashboard as of Feb. 7, 2021 (Source: Team Kentucky)

