Beshear gives COVID-19 update after surpassing milestones

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give his semi-daily COVID-19 briefing at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.
According to his official Twitter page, Beshear says he will discuss how Kentucky has seen a decline in cases in the last four weeks.
As of Sunday, Feb. 7, Kentucky has reported 31 additional COVID-19 deaths and 1,532 additional cases.
Kentucky has passed a milestone over the weekend after reporting 4,051 total COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began and 377,790 total cases. Of the total cases, 1,235 people are hospitalized, 290 patients are in the ICU and 140 are on ventilators. Kentucky’s positivity rate is 7.97%.
