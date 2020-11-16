Beshear gives COVID-19 update after weekend of soaring numbers

UPDATE: 4:23 p.m. – Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed today being the second-highest Monday ever for reporting COVID-19 cases.

Beshear has confirmed 1,514 new cases today, bring the total cases to 139,097. Of those cases, 115,274 are confirmed cases and 23,823 are probable cases.

The positivity rate is 8.98%.

Three new Kentuckians have died from COVID-19. The newest total deaths is 1,664, with 1,627 confirmed deaths and 37 probable deaths related to the virus.

Beshear also says out of the 120 counties in the commonwealth, 103 are in the red zone.

24,568 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

Over the weekend, Beshear reports record-breaking COVID-19 numbers, including the highest positivity rate, the highest number of cases reported in one week and the highest number of new cases reported on a Sunday.

The governor reported 14 deaths over the weekend; 11 on Saturday and three on Sunday. A total of 82 deaths were recorded since Monday, Nov. 9. Beshear also confirmed 4,752 new COVID-19 cases; 3,303 on Saturday and 1,449 on Sunday. The state has a total of 137,586 total cases since the pandemic started.