Beshear gives COVID-19 update as numbers rise

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update 4:18 p.m. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says there is a huge increase of COVID-19 spreading in the Bluegrass State.

Number of the percentage of Kentuckians in age groups who have been vaccinated on Aug. 2, 2021 (Source: Team Kentucky Livestream)
Rate of Kentucky COVID-19 cases and vaccinations from March 1st to July 30th 2021 (Source: Team Kentucky Livestream)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation on Monday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m.

Kentucky health officials reported the following numbers on Friday, July 30:

  • New COVID-19 cases: 1,648
  • Total COVID-19 cases: 482,599
  • New deaths: 7
  • Total deaths: 7,334
  • Positivity rate: 8.96%
  • Hospitalizations: 625
  • ICU patients: 195
  • On Ventilator: 85

