Beshear gives COVID-19 update as numbers rise

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update 4:18 p.m. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says there is a huge increase of COVID-19 spreading in the Bluegrass State.
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on the COVID-19 situation on Monday, Aug. 2, at 4 p.m.
Kentucky health officials reported the following numbers on Friday, July 30:
- New COVID-19 cases: 1,648
- Total COVID-19 cases: 482,599
- New deaths: 7
- Total deaths: 7,334
- Positivity rate: 8.96%
- Hospitalizations: 625
- ICU patients: 195
- On Ventilator: 85
