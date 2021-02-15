Beshear gives COVID-19 update as winter weather emerges

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give his semi-daily COVID-19 response update at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.

On Sunday, Feb. 14, Beshear reported five straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases. The governor confirmed 1,710 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

COVID-19 numbers as of Feb. 14, 2021 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

According to Kentucky.gov, the Kroger vaccination site in Frankfort will be closed on Tuesday. Those with appointments are being rescheduled for next Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Beshear said a decision would be made later in the day on other vaccination sites.

“This weather is going to slow our vaccinations some, but we believe we will be able to pick right back up,” Gov. Beshear said.

National Guard activated to assist residents in Ashland; state office buildings to close at 1 p.m. EST Monday. Read more: https://t.co/NbfAT3ji1Y pic.twitter.com/PznCARLCY2 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 15, 2021